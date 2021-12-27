USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 28th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 04:57 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.45 and Rs179.44 at 9:14 am PST on December 28, 2021.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.15 on December 27, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
December 28, 2021 Rs. 179.44
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

15 mins ago
Gold Rate in AED: Today's Gold Rate in UAE on December 28th, 2021

UAE: Today's Gold Rate in UAE  (28th December 2021) 24 Carat is...
1 hour ago
Today's AED TO PKR Open market rates on December 28, 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
2 hours ago
Today's Gold Rate In Pakistan , 28th December 2021

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today's gold rate in Pakistan on...
5 hours ago
1 Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) today 28th December 2021

Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 BTC to...
9 hours ago
Govt urged to take early steps for bridging gap between imports, exports

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
10 hours ago
CDWP proposes two projects worth Rs191.2 billion to Ecnec for approval

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended two projects worth...