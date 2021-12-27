USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 28th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.45 and Rs179.44 at 9:14 am PST on December 28, 2021.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.15 on December 27, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
USD TO PKR Open Market
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|December 28, 2021
|Rs. 179.44
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
Read More
Gold Rate in AED: Today's Gold Rate in UAE on December 28th, 2021
UAE: Today's Gold Rate in UAE (28th December 2021) 24 Carat is...
Today's AED TO PKR Open market rates on December 28, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
Today's Gold Rate In Pakistan , 28th December 2021
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today's gold rate in Pakistan on...
1 Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) today 28th December 2021
Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 BTC to...
Govt urged to take early steps for bridging gap between imports, exports
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...