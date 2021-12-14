USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on December 14, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.88 and Rs178.00 at 07:30 AM PST on December 14, 2021.
The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs175.15 and Rs176.96 on December 13, 2021.
Dollar rate in Pakistan
Check the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 14th December 2021.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|14th Dec 2021
|176.88
|178.00
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
