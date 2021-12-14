Vietnam’s auto sales up 30% in November

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Dec, 2021. 08:25 pm

Customers visit a car showroom in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: C. Trung / Tuoi Tre

HANOI: Nearly 38,700 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market in November, up 30 per cent against October and 6 per cent on year, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association on Tuesday.

People’s demand is increasing at the end of the year with maintained promotion programmes and new policy on registration fee reduction coming into force, leading to better sales of automobile in November, local experts said.

In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam’s total automobile sales stood at 257,390 units, posting a year-on-year rise of 3 per cent, according to the manufacturers association.

Specifically, sales of domestically assembled automobiles went down 10 per cent, while those of imported ones rose 26 per cent on year, said the association.

Between January and November, Vietnam spent over $7.6 billion  on importing completely-built automobiles and components for assembly, posting a year-on-year surge of 38.1 per cent, according to the country’s General Statistics Office.

