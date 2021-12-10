Weekly inflation slightly down: PBS

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation in Pakistan has slightly decreased this week based on the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data on December 9, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week was recorded at 167.24 points against 167.36 points registered in the previous week.

The prices of tomatoes declined 13.37 per cent on a week-on-week (WoW) basis.

Other food commodities that witnessed a decline in prices included chicken (10.59 per cent), potatoes (4.48 per cent), LPG (2.96 per cent), sugar (1.03 per cent), gur (0.51 per cent), wheat flour (0.46 per cent), mustard oil (0.27 per cent) and eggs (0.26 per cent), bananas (3.34 per cent), pulse Masoor (3.29 per cent), pulse Gram (2.83 per cent), pulse Mash (2.78 per cent), pulse Moong (2.32 per cent), washing soap (2.19 per cent), onions (1.65 per cent) and match Box (1.17 per cent).

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.14 per cent decrease, as it went down to 176.52 this week from 176.77 points last week.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 also decreased by 0.12 per cent, 0.07 per cent, 0.02 per cent and 0.07 per cent.

During the week, of the 51 items, the prices of 19 (37.25 per cent) increased, the prices of nine items (17.65 per cent) decreased and the prices of 23 items (45.10 per cent) remained unchanged.