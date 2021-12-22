World Bank approves 500 mln USD to facilitate Bangladesh’s electricity distribution

Xinhua Xinhua

23rd Dec, 2021. 12:12 am
World Bank

World Bank Photo: File

DHAKA — The World Bank has approved 500 million U.S. dollars to help Bangladesh expand and modernize the electricity distribution system and support the sustainable transformation of its electricity system.

The “Electricity Distribution Modernization Program” will deliver improved electricity services to about 40 million people in Dhaka and Mymensingh Division in the northern part of Bangladesh, the multilateral lender said here Wednesday.

It will upgrade and construct more than 31,000 km of distribution lines, 157 distribution substations, and related infrastructure, and incorporate measures to increase climate resilience of network infrastructure in 25 rural electric cooperatives (Palli Bidyut Samities) in the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, said the lender.

“In the last decade, Bangladesh achieved a more than fourfold increase in electricity generation capacity and delivered electricity connections to more than 99 percent of its population. But the electricity distribution network could not keep pace with the remarkable increase in electricity generation,” said Dandan Chen, World Bank acting country director for Bangladesh.

“This program will help modernize and ensure climate resilience of the distribution network, which is the backbone of a secure and reliable power system,” she said.

According to the bank, the program will introduce a modern grid system that can support the two-way flow of electricity and information, minimizing and recovering quickly from climate and cyber risks, including natural disasters and extreme weather events.

Read More

48 mins ago
German industry fears int'l trade disruption amid Omicron spread

BERLIN -- Industrial companies in Germany are concerned about the impact of...
1 hour ago
Tibet sees strong foreign trade growth

LHASA -- The foreign trade of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region surged...
1 hour ago
Prices rise for residential property in Germany hits record high since 2000

BERLIN -- Residential property prices in Germany in the third quarter (Q3)...
4 hours ago
Gambia seeks to diversify tourism sector after pandemic doldrums

BANJUL - On a beach outside a luxury hotel near Banjul, the...
4 hours ago
Punjab IT board signs MoU for the advancement of public services

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Code for Pakistan signed a...
4 hours ago
Punjab Minister directs to start work on approved schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed...