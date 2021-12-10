World Bank grants Somalia 150 mln USD for electricity recovery project

MOGADISHU — The World Bank on Friday announced a 150 million U.S. dollar grant for an electricity recovery project to help light up Somalia.

The lender said the electricity recovery project is set to increase access to cleaner, lower cost electricity for 1.1 million households, or approximately seven million people, of which 3.5 million are women.

Kristina Svensson, World Bank Country Manager for Somalia said in a statement issued in Mogadishu that the project also aims to reestablish a stable electricity supply and support regional integration.

Syensson said the project complements and leverages programs by the World Bank and those of international partners in Somalia by scaling up investments to improve service delivery.

“Access to affordable electricity is critical for reducing poverty, as it helps increase household income, improve the business climate, and create jobs,” she said.

According to the World Bank, out of a population of about 15 million, nine million Somalis lack access to electricity services, and the cost of power is among the highest in the world.

The combined impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating flooding, droughts, and a desert locust infestation further undermine economic recovery and efforts to reduce poverty.

It said the project is set to enhance health and education services by providing electricity access to 205 health facilities and 380 schools.