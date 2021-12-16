Zong partners with Smart Future Technologies

KARACHI: Zong has partnered with the IT support and managed services provider, Smart Future Technologies Pvt Limited, as its connectivity partner, a statement said on Thursday.

The partnership with Smart Future Technologies is in line with Zong’s efforts to help businesses digitalise and streamline their everyday operations for optimal productivity, it added.

A spokesperson for Zong said: “Connectivity drives us forward and as the widest 4G network of the country, our mission at Zong has always been to provide the best services to our customers all over Pakistan.”

“We welcome Smart Technology Solutions on board and are confident that they will immediately feel the immense difference between their old systems and our tailored connectivity solutions that make everyday communications as seamless for them as they can get,” he added.

Brig Arshad Kayani (Retd) of Smart Future Technologies said: “We’re pleased to have partnered with Zong 4G which is Pakistan’s leading digital services provider, and hope that this partnership will reflect positively on our productivity.”

“Our decision to choose Zong 4G’s business solutions to meet our everyday connectivity needs was based on Zong’s extensive data network coverage, speed, and unmatched corporate services and solutions.”

“Smart Future Technologies is one of the first companies in Pakistan to use Zong’s One-Net IoT Platform to offer Industrial 4.0 Artificial Intelligence-based solutions commercially, which will broaden Zong’s B2B [business-to-business] offering. We’re confident that it will prove to be a long and enduring association,” he added.

Zong 4G is working closely with corporate clientele across the country and is introducing customised solutions to disrupt everyday mundane processes, and innovative approaches to tackle both simple and complex problem statements.

Through these technologically advanced business solutions, Zong 4G aspires to reinvent how businesses operate, having an overall impact on the corporate ecosystem in Pakistan.

Its unparalleled technological advancement and unprecedented telecommunications experience have acted as a major benefactor in developing these wide-ranging business solutions.