1 Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistan today 3 January 2022
BTC TO PKR: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs8,325,856.88 on January 3, 2022 (Monday).
The rate of BTC decreased 1.25% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs8220667.01 on Dec 2, 2021.
Bitcoin to PKR
1 BTC = 8,325,856.88 PKR
Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.
