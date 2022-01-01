1 Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistan today 3 January 2022

BTC TO PKR: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs8,325,856.88 on January 3, 2022 (Monday).

The rate of BTC decreased 1.25% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs8220667.01 on Dec 2, 2021.

Bitcoin to PKR

1 BTC = 8,325,856.88 PKR