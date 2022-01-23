A H Group, World Trade Expo Centre sign agreement

KARACHI: A H Group Chairman Yasir Ali Mahsud and Pak World Trade and Expo Centre Founder Chairman Khursheed Barlas signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), where A H Group will sponsor the event of Peshawar International Property Expo being held from February 11 to 13, 2022, a statement said.

A H Group also announced another sponsorship for International Chambers Summit 2022 that will be held at Serena Hotels Islamabad from January 11 to 12, 2022. Barlas said that the agreement would have a positive impact on the development of trade and industry in Pakistan and the country’s economy.