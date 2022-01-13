Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th January 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.50 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 48.010 in the open market on January 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AED PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
1 AED 48.010 PKR
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 127.120 127.340
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.290 140.530
CHINESE YUAN 27.460 27.910
DANISH KRONE 26.910 26.960
EURO 200.330 200.670
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.580 22.620
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 46.910 46.990
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.340 130.560
SWEDISH KRONA 19.510 19.540
SWISS FRANC 190.720 191.050
THAI BHAT 5.270 5.280
U.A.E Dirham 47.930 48.010
UK Pound Sterling 240.210 240.620
US Dollar 176.000 176.500

