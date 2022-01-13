AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.50 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 48.010 in the open market on January 13, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|AED
|PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
|1 AED
|48.010 PKR
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|127.120
|127.340
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|140.290
|140.530
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.460
|27.910
|DANISH KRONE
|26.910
|26.960
|EURO
|200.330
|200.670
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.580
|22.620
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.530
|1.530
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.910
|46.990
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.340
|130.560
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.510
|19.540
|SWISS FRANC
|190.720
|191.050
|THAI BHAT
|5.270
|5.280
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.930
|48.010
|UK Pound Sterling
|240.210
|240.620
|US Dollar
|176.000
|176.500
Download BOL News App for latest news