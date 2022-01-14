AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.960 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 48.040 in the open market on January 14, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|AED
|PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
|1 AED
|48.040 PKR
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|128.370
|128.590
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|140.900
|141.140
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.490
|27.940
|DANISH KRONE
|27.090
|27.140
|EURO
|201.690
|202.030
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.610
|22.650
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.540
|1.540
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.930
|47.010
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.850
|131.080
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.690
|19.720
|SWISS FRANC
|192.580
|192.910
|THAI BHAT
|5.300
|5.310
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.960
|48.040
|UK Pound Sterling
|241.710
|242.120
|US Dollar
|176.100
|176.600
