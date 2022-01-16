Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 04:47 am

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR

The AED slightly increased against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.960 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 48.040 in the open market on January 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 17, 2022.

AED PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
1 AED 47.960 PKR
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.370 128.590
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.730 140.970
CHINESE YUAN 27.490 27.940
DANISH KRONE 27.090 27.140
EURO 201.930 202.280
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.610 22.650
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.870 46.950
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.800 131.030
SWEDISH KRONA 19.720 19.750
SWISS FRANC 192.580 192.910
THAI BHAT 5.300 5.310
U.A.E Dirham 47.960 48.040
UK Pound Sterling 241.560 241.970
US Dollar 175.850 176.350

Read More

11 hours ago
Striving to win big

KARACHI: To win funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan has passed...
12 hours ago
Choking farmers’ lifeline

LAHORE: Pakistan’s wheat crop is under threat, as the farmers are facing...
12 hours ago
Back on track

KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy brushed aside the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,...
12 hours ago
Hundreds of cryptocurrency mining devices seized

PRISTINA: Kosovo police has seized hundreds of cryptocurrency mining machines and arrested...
12 hours ago
HBL’s earnings likely at 3-year CAGR of 9.5%

The Habib Bank Limited (HBL), being the largest in the sector, can...
13 hours ago
The General Tyre and Rubber Company

The General Tyre and Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited was incorporated in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

750 prize bond list 2022
2 hours ago
List of Rs 750 Prize bond Draw 2022 – 17th January 2022

Peshawar: Winner's list of Rs 750 prize bond draw 2022 (Peshawar) will...
Turkey registers 54,100 daily COVID-19 cases
4 hours ago
Turkey registers 54,100 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Turkey on Sunday reported 54,100 new COVID-19...
Aid workers in Syria's Al-Hol camp at risk after IS murder medic
4 hours ago
Aid workers in Syria’s Al-Hol camp at risk after IS murder medic

BEIRUT, Jan 16, 2022 (AFP) - Aid workers in Syria's largest camp for...
A couple one wheeling video goes viral in Lahore, watch video
4 hours ago
A couple one wheeling video goes viral in Lahore, watch video

In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600