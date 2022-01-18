Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th January 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.960 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 48.040 in the open market on January 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 18, 2022.

AED PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
1 AED 47.960 PKR
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.370 128.590
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.730 140.970
CHINESE YUAN 27.490 27.940
DANISH KRONE 27.090 27.140
EURO 201.930 202.280
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.610 22.650
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.870 46.950
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.800 131.030
SWEDISH KRONA 19.720 19.750
SWISS FRANC 192.580 192.910
THAI BHAT 5.300 5.310
U.A.E Dirham 47.960 48.040
UK Pound Sterling 241.560 241.970
US Dollar 175.850 176.350

 

