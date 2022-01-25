Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 03:45 am

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 26 January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 03:45 am
AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.000 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs48.080 in the interbank market on January 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 26, 2022.

U.A.E Dirham 48.000 48.080
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.840 126.050
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.400 139.640
CHINESE YUAN 27.660 28.100
DANISH KRONE 26.790 26.830
EURO 199.480 199.820
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.650 22.680
JAPANESE YEN 1.550 1.550
SAUDI RIYAL 47.010 47.090
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 131.220 131.440
SWEDISH KRONA 18.990 19.020
SWISS FRANC 192.500 192.820
THAI BHAT 5.330 5.340
U.A.E Dirham 48.000 48.080
UK Pound Sterling 237.640 238.050
US Dollar 176.250 176.750

Read More

3 hours ago
KSE-100 Index edges down on profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in a green zone where...
3 hours ago
ASEAN+3 GDP to grow 4.9% in 2022: report

SINGAPORE: The regional gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 10 ASEAN member...
3 hours ago
New Zealand’s household net worth grows in Q3 but at slower pace

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s household net worth grew by 60.7 billion NZ dollars...
3 hours ago
Rupee falls for second straight day on rising oil prices

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee fell for the second straight day against the...
3 hours ago
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

ALMATY: The central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan suffered electrical...
6 hours ago
Pakistan raises $1 billion through Sukook Bonds at record interest

Pakistan raised a $1 billion loan through the Sukuk bond on Monday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Parizaad Second Last Episode
1 hour ago
Parizaad Second Last Episode Review: Parizaad embarks on a journey to find himself.

Parizaad Second Last Episode: Parizaad, the grand masterpiece, is finally nearing completion....
PSL Schedule 2022
1 hour ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL 7 Match Timings, Teams, Venues

PSL Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the countdown...
PSL 7 Live Streaming Online
1 hour ago
PSL 2022: How to Watch PSL 7 Live | PSL 7 Live Streaming Online

PSL 7 Live Streaming: Find out how, where and when to catch...
Samsung Galaxy S22
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 prices LEAKED ONLINE

In Europe, the Galaxy S22 series will cost the same as last...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement