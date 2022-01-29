Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:58 pm

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:58 pm
AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs48.180 in the interbank market on January 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 29, 2022.

U.A.E Dirham 48.100 48.180
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.410 124.620
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.930 139.170
CHINESE YUAN 27.600 28.040
DANISH KRONE 26.470 26.510
EURO 197.100 197.440
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.670 22.710
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.090 47.170
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.610 130.830
SWEDISH KRONA 18.840 18.870
SWISS FRANC 190.000 190.320
THAI BHAT 5.310 5.320
U.A.E Dirham 48.100 48.180
UK Pound Sterling 237.020 237.420
US Dollar 176.600 177.100

Read More

2 hours ago
China to raise retail fuel prices

BEIJING: China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from...
5 hours ago
LCCI organises seminar for economic warfare awarness

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need of devising a...
5 hours ago
Lucky Cement posts profit of Rs17.15 billion

KARACHI: Lucky Cement reported a profit of Rs17.15 billion on a consolidated...
11 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 29th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 29, 2022) 24k...
12 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29 January 2022, Check updated...
13 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 29, 2022)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Iqra Aziz
16 mins ago
Iqra Aziz expresses displeasure on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Iqra Aziz is furious that authorities have banned her husband Yasir Hussain's...
PSL Points Table 2022
21 mins ago
PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match...
Erin Holland
24 mins ago
Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image...
Ushna
26 mins ago
Fans trolls Ushna Shah’s outfit, ‘Fasion disaster’

On the red carpet of the Parizaad finale screening, actress Ushna Shah...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600