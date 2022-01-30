Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:30 am

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 30th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:30 am
AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs48.180 in the interbank market on January 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 30, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.410 124.620
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.930 139.170
CHINESE YUAN 27.600 28.040
DANISH KRONE 26.470 26.510
EURO 197.100 197.440
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.670 22.710
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.090 47.170
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.610 130.830
SWEDISH KRONA 18.840 18.870
SWISS FRANC 190.000 190.320
THAI BHAT 5.310 5.320
U.A.E Dirham 48.100 48.180
UK Pound Sterling 237.020 237.420
US Dollar 176.600 177.100

Read More

3 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 30, 2022)...
8 hours ago
FBR raises the duty on the import of luxury vehicles

From January 27, 2022, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed/increased...
11 hours ago
Samsung has begun manufacturing flagship phones in Pakistan

Samsung has begun manufacturing smartphones in Pakistan, beginning with their current flagship...
13 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.090 and...
14 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100...
14 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 29 January 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 29.1.22, Live...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 30 January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 30 January 2022, Check updated...
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 30th January 2022

QAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 30 January...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 30th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (30, Jan 2022)...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 30, 2022)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600