AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on January 5, 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 46.16 and selling rate of 1 Dirham to PKR was Rs 48.11 in the open market on January 5, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|CURRENCY RATES TODAY
|CURRENCY
|BUYING
|SELLING
|USD TO PKR
|177.5
|179.7
|AED TO PKR
|49.7
|50.2
|SAR TO PKR
|46.5
|46.9
|CAD TO PKR
|136.5
|138.0
|CNY TO PKR
|23.5
|23.9
|DKK TO PKR
|23.5
|23.8
|EUR TO PKR
|197.5
|199.5
|HKD TO PKR
|16.9
|17.1
|INR TO PKR
|2.0
|2.1