AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on January 5, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 05:23 pm
AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 46.16 and selling rate of 1 Dirham to PKR was Rs 48.11 in the open market on January 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY RATES TODAY
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD TO PKR 177.5 179.7
AED TO PKR 49.7 50.2
SAR TO PKR 46.5 46.9
CAD TO PKR 136.5 138.0
CNY TO PKR 23.5 23.9
DKK TO PKR 23.5 23.8
EUR TO PKR 197.5 199.5
HKD TO PKR 16.9 17.1
INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1

