AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on January 6, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 05:02 am
AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 46.16 and selling rate of 1 Dirham to PKR was Rs 48.11 in the open market on January 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY RATES TODAY
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD TO PKR 177.5 179.7
AED TO PKR 49.7 50.2
SAR TO PKR 46.5 46.9
CAD TO PKR 136.5 138.0
CNY TO PKR 23.5 23.9
DKK TO PKR 23.5 23.8
EUR TO PKR 197.5 199.5
HKD TO PKR 16.9 17.1
INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1

 

Read More

32 mins ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 6th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
32 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan - 6th January 2022

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rate in Pakistan on January...
8 hours ago
IPRI holds seminar on HR violations, war crimes in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Wednesday organised a seminar...
8 hours ago
Pakistan bourse slightly up on profit taking in cement sector

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market moved both ways where profit taking was...
9 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
9 hours ago
Smuggled ghee, cooking oil from Iran wreaking havoc on local industry: PVMA

KARACHI: The smuggled edible oil and ghee from Iran is not only...