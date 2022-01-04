AED TO PKR: Latest UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees on Jan 4, 2022

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (4th Jan 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (Dirham into PKR) was Rs 48.00 while its selling rate was Rs50.05 currency market on Jan 4, 2021.

AED TO PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

1.00 AED = 50.05 Pakistani Rupees

1 PKR = 0.0200 AED