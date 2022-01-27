Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022.

AED TO PKR: Today UAE Dirham to PKR and other currency rates on, 27th Jan 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.000 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs48.080 in the interbank market on January 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 27, 2022.

U.A.E Dirham 48.000 48.080
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.840 126.050
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.400 139.640
CHINESE YUAN 27.660 28.100
DANISH KRONE 26.790 26.830
EURO 199.480 199.820
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.650 22.680
JAPANESE YEN 1.550 1.550
SAUDI RIYAL 47.010 47.090
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 131.220 131.440
SWEDISH KRONA 18.990 19.020
SWISS FRANC 192.500 192.820
THAI BHAT 5.330 5.340
UK Pound Sterling 237.640 238.050
US Dollar 176.250 176.750

 

