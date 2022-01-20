Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 07:30 am

AED to PKR: Today’s Dirham to PKR and other currency rates on, 20th January 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.840 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 47.920 in the open market on January 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 20, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.470 126.680
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.660 140.900
CHINESE YUAN 27.490 27.940
DANISH KRONE 26.770 26.820
EURO 199.320 199.660
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.570 22.610
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.880 46.960
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.240 130.470
SWEDISH KRONA 19.240 19.270
SWISS FRANC 191.980 192.310
THAI BHAT 5.300 5.310
U.A.E Dirham 47.880 47.960
UK Pound Sterling 239.380 239.790
US Dollar 175.800 176.300

