Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 06:30 am

AED to PKR: Today’s Dirham to PKR and other currency rates on, 23 January 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.900 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 47.990 in the open market on January 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 23, 2022.

U.A.E Dirham 47.900 47.990
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.560 126.770
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.470 140.710
CHINESE YUAN 27.540 27.990
DANISH KRONE 26.830 26.870
EURO 199.320 199.650
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.570 22.610
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.910 46.990
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.710 130.940
SWEDISH KRONA 19.310 19.350
SWISS FRANC 192.160 192.480
THAI BHAT 5.320 5.330
UK Pound Sterling 239.230 239.640
US Dollar 175.900 176.400

