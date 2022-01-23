AED to PKR: Today’s Dirham to PKR and other currency rates on, 23 January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.900 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 47.990 in the open market on January 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 23, 2022.

