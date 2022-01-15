Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 02:01 pm

Airblue resumes flights to UAE on January 15

airblue

Image: File

KARACHI: Airblue, Pakistan’s second-largest airline, has resumed international flight operations to the United Arab Emirates.

Airblue had received relevant permissions from the Pakistan government and as approvals from the UAE government were received, the airline announced its flight schedule.

Airblue aims at flying to most of the cities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It is also planning to bring back stranded Pakistanis.

Airblue’s first flight was to depart from Dubai International Airport to Pakistan’s largest city and commercial hub, Karachi, on January 15, 2022.

“We will resume flights to Karachi after a gap of more than five years. We suspended our Dubai to Karachi operations in August 2016; however, with the current passenger demand, we will be operating a daily flight from Dubai to Karachi from January 15,” Khaleej Times quoted Sohail Sheikh, Airblue’s country manager for the UAE, as saying.

Airblue will operate 56 weekly flights from three cities of the UAE. It will operate 28 weekly flights from Dubai, 16 weekly flights from Sharjah and 12 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi.

On June 12, 2021, Airblue announced it is restarting its domestic flights. Currently, Airblue is operating two flights daily between Islamabad-Karachi and Lahore-Karachi. Around 45 per cent of the flights of domestic schedules are operational.

Read More

8 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.870 and...
10 hours ago
Gold Rates: Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan today 2022 on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 15,...
10 hours ago
US Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 15th Jan 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
14 hours ago
Upcoming CPEC projects expected to attract $28 billion: official

KARACHI: The upcoming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure projects are likely to...
14 hours ago
NTDC completes second phase of Neelum Jhehlum transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed and...
15 hours ago
Dogecoin surges as Tesla accepts payments

LONDON: Cryptocurrency dogecoin jumped more than 20 per cent on Friday as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

New Zealand
10 mins ago
New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 29 new community cases...
Malaysia
18 mins ago
Malaysia reports 3,346 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 3,346 new COVID-19 infections...
23 mins ago
Celebrities put on their dancing shoes for Minna’s post Nikkah celebration

Minna Tariq's post-Nikkah celebration became a spectacular evening when the showbiz stars...
Ayeza Khan
29 mins ago
Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday today

Actress Ayeza Khan is a year older now and celebrating her 31st...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600