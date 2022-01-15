Airblue resumes flights to UAE on January 15

KARACHI: Airblue, Pakistan’s second-largest airline, has resumed international flight operations to the United Arab Emirates.

Airblue had received relevant permissions from the Pakistan government and as approvals from the UAE government were received, the airline announced its flight schedule.

Airblue aims at flying to most of the cities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It is also planning to bring back stranded Pakistanis.

Airblue’s first flight was to depart from Dubai International Airport to Pakistan’s largest city and commercial hub, Karachi, on January 15, 2022.

“We will resume flights to Karachi after a gap of more than five years. We suspended our Dubai to Karachi operations in August 2016; however, with the current passenger demand, we will be operating a daily flight from Dubai to Karachi from January 15,” Khaleej Times quoted Sohail Sheikh, Airblue’s country manager for the UAE, as saying.

Airblue will operate 56 weekly flights from three cities of the UAE. It will operate 28 weekly flights from Dubai, 16 weekly flights from Sharjah and 12 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi.

On June 12, 2021, Airblue announced it is restarting its domestic flights. Currently, Airblue is operating two flights daily between Islamabad-Karachi and Lahore-Karachi. Around 45 per cent of the flights of domestic schedules are operational.