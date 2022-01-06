Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 08:03 pm

Alibaba invites businessmen to trade through its platform

Alibaba

Alibaba invites businessmen to trade through its platform GREG BAKER AFP/File

LAHORE: Alibaba country manager for Pakistan Songsong has urged the business community to trade with the world through tested e-commerce platforms, a statement said on Thursday.

Songsong said that it was a good opportunity for local traders to become part of a dynamic networking group and interact with companies already trading on Alibaba.com.

“[The] future of e-commerce is bright. We invite the business community to increase exposure to the potential global customers through Alibaba,” he said while speaking at a seminar organised by Alibaba and Nextbridge at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday.

LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir said that the recent developments have made communication linkages much easier, fast and economical, adding that IT has impacted lifestyle by making the world a global village.

Alibaba has attained a unique status over the period of time as one of the most popular destinations for online shopping in the world’s fastest growing e-commerce market, he added.

LCCI president Mian Nauman was the chief guest at the seminar addressed by Zohaib Ahmad from Nextbridge, LCCI vice president Haris Ateeq, EC members and IT experts.

