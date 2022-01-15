Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 10:23 pm

Apple complies with Dutch watchdog ruling on payment options

Apple

Apple complies with Dutch watchdog ruling on payment options Photo; File

AMSTERDAM: Apple on Saturday said that it would allow developers of dating apps in the Netherlands to offer non-Apple payment options to their users, complying with an order from the country’s market regulator to do so by January 15, or face fines, Reuters reported.

The country’s Authority for Consumers and Markets found in a decision published on December 24, that Apple had abused its market position by requiring dating app developers, including Tinder owner Match Group (MTCH.O) Inc, to exclusively use Apple’s in-app payment system.

Apple’s practice of requiring developers to use its system and pay commissions of 15 to 30 per cent on digital goods purchases has come under scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers around the world, but the Dutch ruling applies only in the Netherlands and only for dating apps.

In a post on its developers’ blog on Saturday, Apple said it would comply with the decision and introduce “two optional new entitlements exclusively applicable to dating apps on the Netherlands App Store that provide additional payment processing options for users”.

However, it noted that developers were not required to use the non-Apple tools, and warned that Apple would not be able to help with safety or refunds of payments that take place outside its systems because it will “not be directly aware of them”. Apple is appealing the Dutch decision.

Read More

6 hours ago
PIAF asks govt to add hydropower projects to renewable energy scope

KARACHI: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Mian Nauman...
6 hours ago
Facebook’s VR Oculus business probed by US states

WASHINGTON: Multiple states have begun investigating potential violations in how Facebook, now...
6 hours ago
US grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

WASHINGTON: High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related...
6 hours ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
7 hours ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
7 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
Yashma Gill sets the screens on fire in backless black outfit

The outstanding and emerging star of the Pakistan entertainment business Yashma Gill...
24 mins ago
Ayesha Omar giving us major vacay vibes; See Photos

Ayesha Omar, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, was recently in Dubai...
Samsung Galaxy A21s
32 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A21s...
Samsung Galaxy A12
44 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600