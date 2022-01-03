Aptma demands uninterrupted gas supply to textile export industries

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma), Southern Zone has urged the government to provide gas to production and export-oriented industries, a statement said on Monday.

Aptma Southern Zone chairman Asif Inam said that despite the government’s vision of the higher priority of gas supply as compared to other industries, textile industry has to observe one day closure of gas supply resulting in export shipment delays.

This is against the priority policy, as the third priority is being treated at par with priority number four and others, which is causing daily production losses and delay in export commitments due to low gas pressure and closure, he added.

Inam reiterated that the government and gas supply companies have merged the export oriented sector having third priority in gas supply with other industries having fourth priority without any consent of the textile sector.

These entities are also implementing one day gas closure in different industrial areas resultantly, the textile industry is suffering production losses and delays in export shipments.

He urged the government and gas supply companies to first provide gas to export oriented industries, including textile to run their mills without any disruption and fulfill their export commitments in time and then to other industries if they have enough gas supply.