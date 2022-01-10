Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 09:59 am

AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 10th Jan 2022

AUD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar (AUD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs125.60 and Rs127.10 at 10:00 am PST on January 10, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

AUD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (AUD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 10th January 2022)

1 AUD = 127.10 Pakistani Rupees

AUD
PKR
1 AUD 127.10 PKR
5 AUD 635.50 PKR
10 AUD 1271.00 PKR
25 AUD 3177.50 PKR
50 AUD 6355.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

