Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 09:48 am

AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

AUD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar (AUD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs126.25 and Rs126.50 at 9:50 am PST on January 13, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

AUD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (AUD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 13th January 2022)

1 AUD = 126.50 Pakistani Rupees

AUD
PKR
1 AUD 126.50 PKR
5 AUD 632.50 PKR
10 AUD 1265.00 PKR
25 AUD 3162.50 PKR
50 AUD 6325.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

5 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 13th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (13, Jan 2022) today...
5 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on January 13, 2022

KARACHI: The price of gold rate in Pakistan in the local market...
12 hours ago
E-commerce industry emerging in Pakistan

LAHORE: E-commerce could play a vital role in boosting enterprise competitiveness and...
12 hours ago
Prices of tomatoes, onion reaches 3-year low: official

ISLAMABAD: The weekly SPI increased by 0.08 per cent during the week,...
12 hours ago
Owners of problem flats give cautious welcome to UK cladding move

LONDON: Owners of flats built with combustible cladding have welcomed a UK...
12 hours ago
Rice exporters warn of losing $400 million due to high freight charges

KARACHI: Pakistani rice exporters warned the country could lose $400 million in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Usman Mukhtar crime thriller first look
2 mins ago
Usman Mukhtar drops first look from his upcoming crime thriller

Pakistan's talented actor Usman Mukhtar, who after magic with his impeccable acting...
south korea
2 mins ago
S.Korea reports 4,167 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 4,167 more cases of...
Hareem Shah
48 mins ago
FLASHBACK: Hareem Shah dances in a hotel room, watch video

Controversial TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah’s throwback dance video has...
USD TO PKR
1 hour ago
USD to PKR: Latest Dollar Rate in Pakistan today On, 13th Jan 2022

USD to PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600