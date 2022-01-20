Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 12:15 pm

AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 20th Jan 2022

AUD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar (AUD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs127.320 and Rs127.480 at 12:16 pm PST on January 20, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

AUD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (AUD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 20th January 2022)

1 AUD = 127.480 Pakistani Rupees

AUD
PKR
1 AUD 127.480 PKR
5 AUD 637.40 PKR
10 AUD 1274.80 PKR
25 AUD 3187.00 PKR
50 AUD 6374.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

 

