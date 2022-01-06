AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 6th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar (AUD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs126.25 and Rs126.63 at 9:00 am PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.