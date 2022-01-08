Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Shahnawaz Akhter Web Editor

09th Jan, 2022. 01:14 am

Bank deposits hit record Rs21 trillion

SBP

Bank deposits hit record Rs21 trillion Photo: File

KARACHI: The bank deposits have surged to a record high of around Rs21 trillion by the end of the calendar year 2021.

Previously, the bank deposits reached a historic high of Rs19.83 trillion by September 2021.

Experts attributed the massive growth in deposits to a hike in the interest rates by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank increased the key policy rates by 100 basis points to 9.75 per cent in its policy statement announced on December 14, 2021. It was the second increase in the interest rates in less than a month. The central bank on November 19, 2021 enhanced the rates by 150 basis points.

Cumulatively, the SBP increased the key policy rate by 2.75 per cent during the last three consecutive policy announcements.

The deposits of the banking system recorded a growth of 214 per cent during the last decade to Rs21 trillion from Rs6.68 trillion by the end of the year 2012.

The advances of the banking system recorded a 19 per cent growth to Rs10.15 trillion in 2021, compared with Rs8.49 trillion in 2020.

Analysts at the Topline Securities said that advances recorded the highest growth after 2018.

The investment of the banking system witnessed a growth of 22 per cent to Rs14.12 trillion in 2021, compared with Rs11.55 trillion in 2020.

Read More

11 hours ago
Anti-graft agency probes China insurance tycoon

SHANGHAI: The chairman of China’s biggest insurer is under investigation by the Communist...
12 hours ago
Date to exchange old banknotes extended

KARACHI: The federal government has extended the last date to exchange old...
18 hours ago
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 8th January 2022

SAR: The Gold price in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 8, 2022)...
19 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 8th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.6 and...
19 hours ago
BTC TO PKR: Today's 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 8th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
20 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 8th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs49.5...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
5 mins ago
Kanye West’s beau is a fan of ex-Kim Kardashian

Actress Julia Fox who is currently dating Kanye West is a ‘die-hard’...
Huawei P50 Pro
6 mins ago
Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket’s launch date revealed

Huawei debuted the P50 and P50 Pro smartphones in July, followed by...
Vivo V23 Pro
21 mins ago
Vivo V23 Pro Review, First Impression Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch

Vivo has finally revealed the V23 Pro, which has been a year...
Hira Tareen
28 mins ago
Hira Tareen making a comeback on Tv by playing a character with disabilities

After taking a two years break, Hira Tareen is ready to make...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600