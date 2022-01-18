Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am

Bitcoin to PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 18th January 2022

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,429,782.59 on Tuesday (January 18, 2022).

The rate of BTC decreases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,592,012.15 on Jan 17, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC =  7,592,012.15 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,560,657.49 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

