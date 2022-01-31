Bitcoin to PKR: Latest Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 31st January 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,523,973.38 on January 31, 2022 in the open exchange market.

The rate of BTC decreases 2.45% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6687547.94 on Dec 30, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

