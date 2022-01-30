Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 30th January 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,700,813.38 on January 30, 2022 in the open exchange market.

The rate of BTC increases 0.34% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6,678.429.21 on Dec 30, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC = 6,700,813.38 PKR