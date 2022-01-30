Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 30th January 2022
KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,700,813.38 on January 30, 2022 in the open exchange market.
The rate of BTC increases 0.34% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6,678.429.21 on Dec 30, 2021.
Bitcoin Price in Pakistan
1 BTC = 6,700,813.38 PKR
Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.
