Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:30 am

Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 30th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:30 am
Bitcoin to PKR

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,700,813.38 on January 30, 2022 in the open exchange market.

The rate of BTC increases 0.34% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6,678.429.21 on Dec 30, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC =  6,700,813.38 PKR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

Read More

7 mins ago
Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

WASHINGTON: An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American...
9 mins ago
Hot Stocks

Exports boost Al Shaheer 80% revenue Preference for the Al Shaheer Corporation...
11 mins ago
Power portfolio

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI) has announced its result for the second...
12 mins ago
Textile sector set to post earning

KARACHI: The textile sector is set to announce second quarter of FY22...
14 mins ago
Surging oil prices likely to keep rupee under pressure

KARACHI: The surging global crude oil prices are likely to keep the...
17 mins ago
Equities to rally on IMF programme resumption

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) likely to open higher following positive...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

electric vehicles
20 seconds ago
Electric vehicle Beyond the hype

KARACHI: The use of electric vehicles by countries vary worldwide, as the...
e-commerce
3 mins ago
Jumping onto e-commerce bandwagon

LAHORE: Despite considerable economic growth due to the easy market access in...
bitcoin
5 mins ago
IMF urges El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender

WASHINGTON: The IMF called on El Salvador to change course and stop...
Fed
7 mins ago
Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

WASHINGTON: An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600