Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,510,310 on January 17, 2022 (Monday).

The rate of BTC decreases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,592,012 on Jan 16, 2021.

Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan

1 BTC = 7,510,310 PKR

1 XBT 7,510,310 PKR 5 XBT 37,551,600 PKR 10 XBT 75,103,100 PKR 25 XBT 187,758,000 PKR 50 XBT 375,516,000 PKR