Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 07:32 pm

Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

Bitcoin to PKR

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,510,310 on January 17, 2022 (Monday).

The rate of BTC decreases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,592,012 on Jan 16, 2021.

Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan

1 BTC = 7,510,310 PKR

1 XBT 7,510,310 PKR
5 XBT 37,551,600 PKR
10 XBT 75,103,100 PKR
25 XBT 187,758,000 PKR
50 XBT 375,516,000 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,510,310 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Read More

2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 17th January 2022

SAR: Today's Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 8, 2022)...
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 17th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 17th January 2022, Check updated...
2 hours ago
Unisame recommends barter trade with Iran

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the...
2 hours ago
PSX announces Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund launch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the launch of Alfalah...
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.840 and...
3 hours ago
Rupee gains 15 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 15 paisas against the dollar on Monday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Chinese premier pledges to promote the steady, long-term development of China-Germany ties
35 seconds ago
Chinese premier pledges to promote the steady, long-term development of China-Germany ties

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in his...
Sania Mirza, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli
7 mins ago
Sania Mirza lauds Anushka Sharma for her support of Virat Kohli

Sania Mirza, a tennis player, has praised Indian actress Anushka Sharma for...
iran vienna
10 mins ago
Iran reaches agreement in Vienna

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that agreements have...
Khabib Nurmagomedov
21 mins ago
MMA: COVID forced Khabib Nurmagomedov to miss one Championship event

MMA: Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Russian Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) legend, was forced...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600