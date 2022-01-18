Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 09:26 pm

Board approves draft amendment of PSDA Act 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) Board on Tuesday approved the proposed draft amendment of PSDA Act 2019, a statement said.

The board meeting chaired by Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal also approved PSDA rules, PSDA Regulations and PSDA Registration Regulations 2021.

The regulations to give financial power to PSDA for implementation of development schemes were also approved during the board meeting, while giving the approval of draft PSDA (engagement of legal advisers/councils regulations 2021).

During the meeting, the proposal of building layout plans of existing government institutes was also reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the first skills policy of Punjab would be introduced soon, adding that skilled manpower was being prepared as per the requirement of the industries.

PSDA also has to act as a facilitator along with the regulator. Policies should be formulated to benefit the children of poor families who get admission in technical institutions, he added.

The minister said that the courses should be made in line with the modern requirements and the stakeholders should also be consulted in their preparation.

He also appreciated the efforts of PSDA director general and his team for preparing the rules and regulations of PSDA.

PSDA director general Moezzam Iqbal Sipra said that 1,396 applications have been received for online registration.

