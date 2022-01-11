Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 09:54 am

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 11, 2022

BOL NEWS BUSINESS

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST. Image: Unsplash

Rupee ends flat amid external payments

KARACHI: The rupee ended flat against the dollar on Monday, amid high demand for the foreign currency for external payments, dealers said.–SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Businessmen seek govt’s help in khashkhash export

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has sought the help of the commerce ministry and revenue board to assist in the trade of khashkhash, a statement said on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Pakistan’s official wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big on the export industry by maintaining tens of millions of dollars of policy support even as the South Asian nation looks to tighten its fiscal belt in a mid-year budget this month, Arab News reported. –WEB DESK

IMF warns developing countries of ‘economic turbulence’

WASHINGTON: Emerging economies should gird for possible rough times as the US Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates and world economic growth slows because of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the IMF warned on Monday. –AFP

