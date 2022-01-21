BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 21, 2022

SBP digitalises process for export finance scheme

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has digitalised the process for obtaining refinance by banks under the Export Finance Scheme (EFS), a statement said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Rupee falls to third straight day on high oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the third straight day against the dollar on Thursday, owing to a surge in the international oil prices. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Pakistan, Oman discuss entry of Pakistanis into Omani workforce market

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Omani officials on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance the presence of workers from Pakistan in the Gulf state’s manpower market, Arab News reported. –WEB DESK

Imam for making easy credit facility for growers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday stressed the need for ensuring easy access to credit facility for growers in order to promote and develop the agricultural sector in the country. –APP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

BEIJING: China further reduced bank lending costs on Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country’s beleaguered developers. –AFP

