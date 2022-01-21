BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 21, 2022
SBP digitalises process for export finance scheme
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has digitalised the process for obtaining refinance by banks under the Export Finance Scheme (EFS), a statement said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
Rupee falls to third straight day on high oil prices
KARACHI: The rupee fell for the third straight day against the dollar on Thursday, owing to a surge in the international oil prices. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
Pakistan, Oman discuss entry of Pakistanis into Omani workforce market
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Omani officials on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance the presence of workers from Pakistan in the Gulf state’s manpower market, Arab News reported. –WEB DESK
Imam for making easy credit facility for growers
ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday stressed the need for ensuring easy access to credit facility for growers in order to promote and develop the agricultural sector in the country. –APP
China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms
BEIJING: China further reduced bank lending costs on Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country’s beleaguered developers. –AFP
