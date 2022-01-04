BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 4, 2022

Govt to launch action against 15.2 million tax evaders: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch action against 7.2 million identified non-taxpayers and if the data provided by the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) is added, this number will reach 15.2 million, a senior official said. –HAMZA HABIB

Supernet believes time is ripe for tech IPO

KARACHI: Supernet, a subsidiary of Telecard Limited, up for an initial public offering, is targeting to serve national, as well as international cyber-security needs.–JAVED MIRZA

FBR defers digital payment system till January 31

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday deferred the mandatory digital payment system for corporate entities till January 31, 2022. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

SBP announces new era of digital banking

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a licensing and regulatory framework for digital banks in line with international best practice, a statement said on Monday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Octopus Digital get a contract of $1 million

KARACHI: Octopus Digital, a digital arm of the Avanceon Group of Companies’, will set up and maintain the industrial data centre infrastructure for one of the largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) corporations in Pakistan, a bourse filing said. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Flying Cement 12MW captive power plant starts operations

KARACHI: The 12MW captive power plant of Flying Cement Company Limited has started commercial operations at its site in Khushab district, a bourse filing said on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

NTDC enhances capacity of Rawat, Wapda Town Lahore grid stations

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has enhanced the capacity of 500kV Rawat grid station and 220kV Wapda Town Lahore grid station by augmenting its previously installed 220/132kV transformers of 160MVA capacity with a new 250MVA transformers, an official said on Monday. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Industries facing huge losses due to gas supply shortage

KARACHI: The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) industries are in turmoil as the gas supply situation is worsening, resulting in production loss, an official said on Monday.–LATIFUR REHMAN

Businessmen urged to contribute in education, health sectors

LAHORE: Business tycoon, educationist and philanthropist Syed Babar Ali has urged the business community to come forward and play its due role in nation building, a statement said on Monday.‑IQTIDAR GILANI

Emirates announces special fares for Pakistanis

KARACHI: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched a new campaign to bring passengers even closer to more unforgettable travel experiences in 2022, a statement said on Monday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

