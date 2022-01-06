BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 6, 2022

ECC allows 50,000 tonnes urea import from China

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday allowed urea import of 50,000 tonnes from China. –HAMZA HABIB

Senate panel terms Finance Supplementary Bill tsunami of inflation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Wednesday termed the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 a tsunami of inflation in the country. –HAMZA HABIB

Govt to raise Rs4.7 trillion through T-bills auction in three months

KARACHI: The government will raise Rs4.7 trillion for budget financing through the sale of treasury bills during the first three months of 2022. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Premium prize bonds profit rates increased to 1.86%

KARACHI: The rate of profit on premium prize bonds having denominations of Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 has increased to 1.86 per cent from the existing 1.79 per cent, according to the Finance Division on Wednesday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

SBP makes it mandatory to bring export proceeds within 120 days

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made it mandatory for exporters to bring export proceeds within 120 days of the shipment, a statement said on Wednesday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Pakistan Poultry Association seeks reduction in taxes

KARACHI: The proposed taxes on poultry products will undo all the efforts put in by the industry to reduce and eliminate malnutrition, a statement said on Wednesday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Rupee ends firmer against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee inched up by one paisa against the dollar on Wednesday, owing to ease in the demand for the foreign currency for import payments, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Unisame urges early implementation of SME Policy 2021

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged for early implementation of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy 2021, a statement said on Wednesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Leather gloves’ exports posts record rise of 11.81%

ISLAMABAD: The exports of leather gloves during the first five months of the fiscal year 2021/22 grew 11.81 per cent, compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of the last year. -APP

After ‘big success’ in local cell phone manufacturing, Pakistan eyes expansion into exports

KARACHI: Pakistan had achieved “big success” in the manufacturing of mobile phones in 2021, with local production exceeding imports for the first time, and the country was now eyeing expansion into exports, Arab News quoted adviser to the prime minister on commerce, Razak Dawood as saying. –WEB DESK

