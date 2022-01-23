Bright future awaits Pakistan as SMEs, exports grow fast

LAHORE: The government has taken several measures that helped Pakistan in improving its ranking in the Ease of Doing Business. The large-scale manufacturing has improved with the increase in exports but nothing has been done for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and cottage industry, said Nasir Hameed Khan, chief executive officer of the Dawn Group of Companies.

There is a need to take practical measures for lifting the SMEs and cottage industry, he added.

The government should ensure minimum bureaucratic hurdles and one-window facility for the new entrants who need to run from pillar to post for getting a go-ahead to start their business. For the existing players, it should direct the departments for minimum involvement and taking measures to minimise duplication of taxes, he added.

Khan, also the former senior vice president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), is a successful entrepreneur who has taken family business to new heights in just 27 years. The family inherited Dawn Motors, which is now one of the seven companies operating under the banner of Dawn Group of Companies.

He is doing a variety of businesses, including import of vehicles and auto parts, real estate, manufacturing and trading of medicines and lubricants.

Having keen interest in trade politics, he has served as Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association chairman and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president. Presently, he is holding the portfolio of LCCI senior vice president.

The following are the excerpts from a brief discussion with him.

What was your first business venture?

Me and my siblings inherited Dawn Motors set up by my late father in 1978. Being the youngest, I entered family business after completing my education in 1994. I focused on expanding my family business. Now we are managing the affairs of seven companies.

What is your biggest achievement?

I started new ventures and gradually expanded my family business. Though youngest among siblings, I took initiatives and now Dawn Group of Companies is a big business empire worth around Rs1 billion. We are exporting rubber parts to Sri Lanka, Middle East and Afghanistan.

What is your greatest fear in life?

I wish this legacy and good name continue. I want my kids to stay in Pakistan and look after my business. I had the opportunity of settling in Canada but preferred to stay in Pakistan. I want my kids to do the same and earn a livelihood in my beloved homeland.

What is your favourite sport? Have you been a player/athlete yourself?

Cricket. Like most of the people of my generation, I played cricket in streets and school/college grounds.

Your favourite sportsman?

Jehangir Khan due to his resilience and fitness that enabled him to stay on top for so many years. Great Muhammad Ali is also my favourite. I was a kid at the time of his visit to Pakistan. I got the honour of presenting him a bouquet at the launching ceremony of a housing society.

Something about music?

Prior to entering business, I used to listen to music for hours. Now I listen to music only while travelling. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Pathaney Khan are my favourites.

How many hours do you work in a day?

I usually spend six hours at my desk and in the field. I spend two to three hours at the LCCI for meeting friends and colleagues and the rest of the time is for the family.

Which is your favourite holiday destination and why?

I travelled a lot in the past, visited almost all countries in Europe and America. Due to my love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Madina is my favourite destination. I love to visit Saudi Arabia time and again to perform Umrah.

Iphone or Android phones?

Iphone, as for me it is easy to operate. But I change mobile only if the existing one starts causing problems.

Which clothing brands do you frequently wear?

I am not brand conscious. Being quality conscious, I can wear any brand and even get clothes stitched from tailors.

What prompted you to join business politics?

I desired to make my experience and expertise productive for my community. Doing politics is aimed at playing the role of a bridge between policy makers/executors and the business community.

What is the future outlook of the overall business environment in Pakistan?

I am optimistic about the future of the business environment. The industry is growing with gradual increase in exports. Hopefully, the trend will continue in the days to come. We need to focus on SMEs and the cottage industry. Our 60 per cent of the population is talented youth that only need proper guidance.

Who is your role-model?

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is my inspirational role model. He (PBUH) has taught how to do business.