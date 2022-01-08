Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 05:15 am

British Pound to PKR: Today’s GBP TO PKR exchange rates on, 8th Jan 2022

GBP TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain Pound (GBP) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs238.75 and Rs241.08 at 4:16 pm PST on January 8, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

GBP TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (GBP TO PKR) pound rate in Pakistan (Updated, 8th January 2022)

DATE BUYING SELLING
08 Jan, 2022 238.75 241.08

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

