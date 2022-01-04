BTC to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 4 January 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs8,242,010 on January 4, 2022 in the open exchange market.

The rate of BTC increases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which was Rs8,238,100 on Jan 3, 2021.

XBT PKR 1 XBT 8,242,010 PKR 5 XBT 41,210,100 PKR 10 XBT 82,420,100 PKR 25 XBT 206,050,000 PKR 50 XBT 412,101,000 PKR