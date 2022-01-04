BTC to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 4 January 2022
KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs8,242,010 on January 4, 2022 in the open exchange market.
The rate of BTC increases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which was Rs8,238,100 on Jan 3, 2021.
BTC to PKR (Bitcoin Price in Pakistan)
1 BTC = 8,242,010 PKR
Convert Bitcoin to Pakistani Rupee
|
XBT
|
PKR
|1 XBT
|8,242,010 PKR
|5 XBT
|41,210,100 PKR
|10 XBT
|82,420,100 PKR
|25 XBT
|206,050,000 PKR
|50 XBT
|412,101,000 PKR
BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.
Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.
Read More
Fixation of prices of goods a big challenge: official
LAHORE: The director general Customs Valuation Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi has said...
Nepra increases electricity tariff by Rs1.075/unit for KE consumers
KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified an increase...
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 4 January 2022
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January...
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 4 January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Rupee falls 24 paisas against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee fell 24 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as...