BTC to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 4 January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 06:07 pm
Bitcoin to PKR (BTC/PKR)

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs8,242,010 on January 4, 2022 in the open exchange market.

The rate of BTC increases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which was Rs8,238,100 on Jan 3, 2021.

BTC to PKR (Bitcoin Price in Pakistan)

1 BTC =  8,242,010 PKR

Convert Bitcoin to Pakistani Rupee

XBT
PKR
1 XBT 8,242,010 PKR
5 XBT 41,210,100 PKR
10 XBT 82,420,100 PKR
25 XBT 206,050,000 PKR
50 XBT 412,101,000 PKR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

Read More

32 seconds ago
Fixation of prices of goods a big challenge: official

LAHORE: The director general Customs Valuation Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi has said...
8 mins ago
Nepra increases electricity tariff by Rs1.075/unit for KE consumers

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified an increase...
55 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 4 January 2022

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January...
56 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 4 January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
2 hours ago
Rupee falls 24 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 24 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as...
2 hours ago
Slowdown of FO-based power generation reduces petroleum sales

KARACHI: The total petroleum and lubricant sales clocked-in at 1.51million tonnes in...