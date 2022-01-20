BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,362,275.34 on Thursday (January 20, 2022).

The rate of BTC decreases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,461,304.17 on Jan 19, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

