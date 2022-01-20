BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022
BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,362,275.34 on Thursday (January 20, 2022).
The rate of BTC decreases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,461,304.17 on Jan 19, 2021.
Bitcoin Price in Pakistan
1 BTC = 7,362,275.34 PKR
Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?
A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,362,275.34 Pakistani Rupees today.
BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.
Download BOL News App for latest news