Businessmen seek govt’s help in khashkhash export

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has sought the help of the commerce ministry and revenue board to assist in the trade of khashkhash, a statement said on Monday.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver sought the support of the Ministry of Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) customs wing to examine khashkhash on merit, and allow import/export and transit trade of the commodity.

The Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has adopted its standard and declared it as food, it is now very important to allow its export as a food commodity on its own merit, he added.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) and Unisame also recommended the Ministry of Commerce to allow exports of khashkhash to benefit the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) farmers, processors and exporters duly endorsed by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

A Request has also been sent to secretary transit and border trade FBR, Falik Sher to distinguish it separately from opium as done by the PSQCA, and allow trade in khashkhash which is available at all grocery stores all over the world, Thaver said.

There is vast scope for khashkhash export and import, and Pakistan must not lose this opportunity to enhance its exports, the commodity exporters said.