Businessmen urged to contribute in education, health sectors

LAHORE: Business tycoon, educationist and philanthropist Syed Babar Ali has urged the business community to come forward and play its due role in nation building, a statement said on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he urged the businessmen to contribute in education and health sectors.

Ali said that both the government and the private sector should focus on education for taking the country to new heights.

The government should invest in logistics infrastructure such as roads, railways and ports to encourage economic growth, he said, adding that an efficient transportation system was necessary for easier movement of trading goods.

A good public education system was important for improving literacy rate. The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has given scholarships of Rs1 billion to the students, he added.

Ali said that deforestation was one of the biggest problems being faced by the country, adding that deforestation has led to severe environmental issues. He said more 70 per cent of Sweden’s landscape was covered by forest, while situation in Pakistan was awful.

He also called for controlling population, adding that the majority of the women and children were facing severe malnutrition.

LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir announced scholarships in LUMS for two students from Balochistan. The extraordinary achievements as an entrepreneur, mentor, leader and philanthropist have left a lasting footprint across Pakistan, he said, adding that Syed Babar Ali is a role model for businessmen.

Most of the businesses that Syed Babar Ali has established have been joint ventures with multinational companies that have resulted in technology transfer and tremendous employment opportunities.

The joint ventures with multinational companies could be done in the most successful and sustainable way, Kabir said.