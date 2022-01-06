CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 6th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs136.88 and Rs138.38 at 4:10 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.