CCoE orders task force for timely completion of new LNG terminals

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has asked for activation of the Task Force, envisaged in the LNG Policy, to act as a facilitator for the timely completion of the new terminal projects.

A meeting of the CCoE was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday.

The meeting considered the report compiled by the deputy chairman Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals.

The committee was informed of significant investors’ interest in the sector and the need for LNG import in the country.

The port authorities and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) are to process the applications as per the LNG Policy 2011. The committee and relevant ministries were asked to review the recommendations and present a concrete way forward and any decisions required by the government.

The CCoE also considered the report on the issue of enhancement of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production. The Planning Commission deputy chairman presented the recommendations for maximising the affordable gas supply to the residential consumers. The committee underscored the need to address both short- and long-term gas sector issues.

The Petroleum Division was asked to review the recommendations and move a summary to the ECC for approval.

Ministers for finance, energy, maritime affairs, interior, adviser to the prime minister on commerce and industries, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Ogra chairman, Nepra chairman, representatives’ of the regulatory authorities and senior officials of the ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting.