Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 02:59 pm

China’s GDP expands 8.1% in 2021

china GDP

China’s retail sales saw a notable recovery in 2021, jumping 12.5 per cent year on year. Image: AFP

BEIJING: China’s economy posted stable growth in 2021 despite challenges including sporadic epidemic resurgences and a complicated external environment, official data showed on Monday.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 8.1 per cent year on year to 114.37 trillion yuan (about $18 trillion) last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The pace was well above the government target of “above 6 per cent,” and put the two-year average growth at 5.1 per cent, the data showed.

In the fourth quarter, the country’s GDP expanded 4 per cent year on year.

China’s economy has continued stable recovery in 2021, leading the world in both economic development and epidemic control, the NBS said, while warning of the triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shocks and weakening expectations amid an increasingly complicated external environment.

Final consumption contributed 65.4 per cent to the GDP expansion, while net exports contributed 20.9 per cent, said NBS head Ning Jizhe at a press conference.

“China’s growth was among the fastest in major economies in the world last year,” said Ning, adding that the country’s GDP is expected to account for more than 18 per cent of the global total.

In breakdown, retail sales saw a notable recovery, jumping 12.5 per cent year on year. Fixed-asset investment posted stable growth of 4.9 per cent, while value-added industrial output expanded 9.6 per cent from a year earlier.

The country’s job market remained generally stable, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate standing at 5.1 per cent, 0.5 percentage points lower than the same period in the previous year and meeting the government target of “below 5.5 per cent.”

The Chinese people are getting increasingly affluent in 2021, with per capita disposable income standing at 35,128 yuan, up 9.1 per cent year on year in nominal terms.

Read More

3 hours ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 17th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
3 hours ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 17th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
4 hours ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 17th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
4 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 17th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
4 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on,17th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
4 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on,17th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
A sneak peek into Iqra and Yasir’s vacation in Phuket

The star couple Iqra and Yasir jetted off for a vacation and...
10 mins ago
PM Khan appreciates Russian President Putin for his stance on freedom of expression

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday called the Russian President Vladimir...
LCCI
35 mins ago
Businessmen demand representation in government bodies

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
punjab chief secretary
50 mins ago
Punjab chief secretary directs timely utilisation of funds

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Ali Afzal has directed all departments to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600