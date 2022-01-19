Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 02:54 pm

China’s Yunnan sees foreign trade up 16.8% in 2021

china trade

KUNMING: Foreign trade in southwest China’s Yunnan Province registered a 16.8-per cent year-on-year growth in 2021, reaching 314.4 billion yuan (about $49.4 billion), Kunming Customs said on Wednesday.

The province’s exports rose 16.3 per cent year-on-year to 176.7 billion yuan in 2021, while imports gained 17.3 per cent to about 137.7 billion yuan.

Trade between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Yunnan grew 1 per cent year-on-year to 124.3 billion yuan last year. Meanwhile, Yunnan’s trade with the United States came at 20.2 billion yuan, up 16.5 per cent; Saudi Arabia 15.6 billion yuan, up 14.5 per cent and Brazil 12.2 billion yuan up 90.8 per cent year-on-year.

In addition, Yunnan’s trade with economies part of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 7.5 per cent and 5.1 per cent year-on-year, respectively, to 181 billion yuan and 140.7 billion yuan in 2021.

